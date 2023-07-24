MICHIGAN CITY — After providing assistance to the visually and hearing impaired for nearly 100 years, the Michigan City Lions Club has disbanded. But members say they’re not going away.
“It’s kind of full circle,” said Lions Club co-secretary Denita Ton.
That’s because the Michigan City club, chartered on Nov. 5, 1925, will actually be folding into the Michiana Lions Club, which split off in the 1970s.
The two groups held an introductory meeting on June 27, just a few days ahead of the June 30 official disbandment.
Co-secretary Nancy Hawkins said 13 of the 18 remaining MC members plan to make the switch, joining the 10 members of the Michiana club for a total of 23, still a far cry from the membership the Michigan City club had just 20 years ago, which Ton estimated at more than 150.
She said it was remarkable what they were able to accomplish the last couple years with so few members.
According to president Irene Rosevear, just this past May, they awarded $7,500 in scholarships to Michigan City and Marquette high school students, and over the past couple years have continued supporting the vision and hearing programs at the local school districts, sponsored Leader Dogs for the Blind, collected eye glasses and participated in mission trips.
Rosevear said it was the fact they’ve remained such a viable club that spurred her to continue over the years.
“It’s not only the scholarships that we give out, but we pick up those boxes of glasses that you see all around. And they are taken to Wanatah, and they recycle them and use them in mission trips, where they go to Mexico mostly,” she said.
“There are people in those regions that there’s no way they could ever get to an eye doctor,” Ton said. “And when they find out that the Lions Club’s there with glasses, they trudge down the mountain and find us.”
The MC club has had members attend these missions, which involve ophthalmologists and optometrists who perform eye exams not only for prescriptions, but to diagnose – and potentially treat – other ailments. The glasses the Lions collect are sorted and categorized by prescription so the doctors can match clients with the right ones.
“In one of our videos there was this little boy … who needed glasses and they had run out of all the little glasses, so the only thing they had left was this pair of men’s glasses with these thick black frames, but they matched him with what he needed,” Ton said. “So there was this little kid with these big glasses, and he was so happy.”
“When you see those people in those situations where they can’t see, or can’t see well at all, and then you set them up, even with, like she’s saying, a men’s pair of glasses on a little kid, it changes their world. They can see. They learn to read. They can be independent,” Rosevear said.
Hawkins said the International Lions Club was formed in 1917 following a challenge from Helen Keller for business owners to start a service organization for people with hearing and sight difficulties. The Lions have since been known as the “Eyes and Ears Club.”
The tradition has carried on through today.
Rosevear said she still gets emails from people who need help affording glasses or hearing aids. She said club members don’t have to go out looking for people in need. They already know about the Lions and their mission, and reach out.
But the Michigan City club has had a historical impact as well.
Hawkins said it was actually the second oldest club in the state, being beat out by a club that chartered in April of the same year. Club member Ed Paine became the International Lions Club president from 1942 to 1943; and three Indiana district governors came from Michigan City, including Ron Retseck in 1988, Charles Norris in 1960 and Harry Northam in 1931.
They have also supported several state projects, including:
VisionFirst (the Lions’ eye bank)
Cancer Control Fund
Leader Dogs for the Blind
Diabetes research
Indiana School for the Blind
Lions Club International Foundation (the Lions’ disaster fund)
“But we’re more proud of supporting our students locally,” Hawkins said. “We kind of think that our fundraising efforts are local, so people who give us money are local, so we should keep as much of that local as we can to help people in our own community.”
Rosevear said they give out awards to ninth-grade students at both MCAS and Marquette for attaining the highest grades in math, science, English and social studies in hopes of encouraging them to continue and perhaps win a Lions scholarship.
And Hawkins said that’s happened several times. Many of the students who have received their Ed Paine Scholarship Award in the ninth grade have gone on to win a scholarship in the 12th.
But the local support didn’t end there.
“We are great proponents of serving as much as we can with the Salvation Army, because, again, that is a local organization, and that’s important to us,” Rosevear said.
About why their club was ending, Hawkins said it was largely due to a decrease in membership. She said part of the issue involved being a noon club, and it was hard finding people who wanted to meet at that time.
That was one of the reasons the Michiana club split off from them 50 years ago. They had a lot of teachers who couldn’t easily meet during the day.
Ton pointed out that when she joined 22 years ago, they met at the Orak Shrine in a room that hosted large weddings and reunions, and they filled up every table. When they disbanded, they were meeting at Emanuel Lutheran Church.
But the women said they didn’t intend to quit, as all three are joining the Michiana club.
“I feel like the only reason we are on the earth is to serve others,” Ton said. “And you can certainly do that in the Lions Club.
“And it’s not just that. It’s also the camaraderie. It’s a family. When a Lion gets sick, it’s like a family member is sick. If they die, you’re very sad about it. It’s a family. We support each other in every way possible.”
Anybody interested in joining can attend one of the Michiana Lions Club meetings, held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Michigan City Salvation Army.
“So we will continue to serve with the other Lions Club,” Ton said. “They do great things and we did great things, so together we should do twice the great things.”
