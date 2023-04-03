MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was behind bars Monday after state and federal authorities said they found thousands of videos of child pornography on his devices while executing a search warrant.
Fifty-five-year-old Stephen Fredenburg was arrested without incident on Friday and taken to La Porte County Jail, where he was charged with four Level 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor, and three Level 4 felony counts of child exploitation with an aggravating factor, according to Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.