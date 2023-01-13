Jack Benning, left, hands off his latest collection of pop tabs to Chuck Henckel, store manager of Devries Tire Company. As of Tuesday, Benning had collected over half a million tabs, which he donates to the Michigan City Lions Club, which in turn sends them to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati to help children on dialysis.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Devries Tire will typically save pop cans for Benning to take the tabs off. The idea came from when Benning met the late Fred Devries, who had seen him gathering cans for a school collection drive.
