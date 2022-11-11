Mayor Duane Parry shakes hands with a member of the Guardian Rider and other veterans before the unveiling of the new veteran’s memorial at Greenwood Cemetery. A similar statue was also dedicated at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
The memorial unveiled at Greenwood Cemetery is similar to a battlefield cross configuration that was dedicated to service members who lost their lives in battle.
Members of the American Legion Honor Guard stand at parade rest as they prepare for the 21-gun salute at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Tracy LeVay, commander of American Legion Post 471, speaks about the importance of servitude – and honoring those who served – during the Swan Lake ceremony.
