Representatives of 11 Michigan City non-profits received grants appropriated from ARPA funds received by the city during Thursday’s State of the City event at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. According to Mayor Duane Parry, a total of $420,353 was awarded in the first cycle of payments, with a second $500,000 cycle in progress.
Major Becky Simmons of the Michigan City Salvation Army received two check from Parry, one for the organization’s Food Pantry and the other for the Weekend Backpack program. At right is Salvation Army Developmental Director Jessica O’Brien.
Parry presents a check to Deb Varnek, right, interim director, and Mary Anderson, associate director of the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women. Varnek said the organization was “simply thrilled” to receive the funding.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
One of the grant was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte, with Parry presenting the check to BGCLPC Board member Lee Ann Killingbeck, center, and Executive Director Michelle Shirk.
MICHIGAN CITY — Organizations dedicated to helping others in La Porte County, whatever their needs, received grants from Mayor Duane Parry on Thursday to continue their respective missions of serving.
During his State of the City event at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, multiple organizations were presented checks by the mayor, which were received by the city as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
