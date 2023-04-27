Olivia Flaherty, a registered nurse at Northwest Health, thanked members of Dunebrook for their support in the SANE program. SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, and it entails nurses who are not only trained to examine victims of sexual assault, but also work with them to gain trust and confidence after a traumatic event.
Pictured, from left, Jim Fisher, Exchange Club program chairman; Tammy Button, executive director of Dunebrook; Angie Marsh, director of Dunebrook’s Child Advocacy Center; Flaherty; Mike Combs, director of Patient Care Services at Franciscan Health Michigan City; and Jim Eriksson, president of the Michigan City Exchange Club, honor Flaherty with a certificate for combating child abuse in La Porte county
Olivia Flaherty, a registered nurse at Northwest Health, thanked members of Dunebrook for their support in the SANE program. SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, and it entails nurses who are not only trained to examine victims of sexual assault, but also work with them to gain trust and confidence after a traumatic event.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Pictured, from left, Jim Fisher, Exchange Club program chairman; Tammy Button, executive director of Dunebrook; Angie Marsh, director of Dunebrook’s Child Advocacy Center; Flaherty; Mike Combs, director of Patient Care Services at Franciscan Health Michigan City; and Jim Eriksson, president of the Michigan City Exchange Club, honor Flaherty with a certificate for combating child abuse in La Porte county
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.