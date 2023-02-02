A customer receives an iced coffee from a drive-thru at the new Dunkin’ store at Michigan Boulevard and Butler Street in Michigan City. The new location, which opened this week, will be drive-thru only.
Dunkin’ manager Dhiran Bhatia, left, greets Common Councilman Gene Simmons at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning. Bhatia thanked all the city officials for their support of the new restaurant.
As citizens gathered to celebrate the opening, decorations like this tube man greeted them. City officials hope the opening of the new restaurant will help spur more development on Michigan City’s east side.
Dunkin’ District manager Mike Hasan, left, speaks with MC Redevelopment Commission board member Chris Chatfield at the ribbon-cutting event. Hasan said support from city officials allowed construction of the building to be completed in just four months.
Mayor Duane Parry and Dunkin’ manager Dhiran Bhatia cut the ribbon to welcome residents to the new Dunkin’ location. Parry said the decision to place Dunkin’ on Michigan Boulevard was partly due to excessive traffic on Franklin Street.
Photos by Donovan Barrier
