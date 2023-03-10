MICHIGAN CITY — After 20 years of work, the Singing Sands trail is getting ever closer to completion thanks to an agreement between Michigan City and La Porte County.

At the Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday, council members adopted a resolution introduced by Bryant Dabney that will authorize cooperation between Michigan City and the La Porte County Board of Commissioners to repair Liberty Trail Bridge in conjunction with Phase III of the Singing Sands Trail.

