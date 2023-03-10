Phase III of the Singing Sands Trail in Michigan City got a boost this week with an agreement between city and county officials for work on the bridge off Liberty Trail over Trail Creek. The bridge will be rehabilitated to include two lanes for traffic and a dedicated portion of the trail.
Michigan City residents gathered in October 2021 to mark the opening of Phase I of the Singing Sands Trail, which begins near Mount Baldy on U.S. 12, runs along Michigan Boulevard past City Hall to 8th Street to Trail Creek. The third and final phase is expected to be completed in two years.
Phase 1 of the Singing Sands Trail runs from County Line Road to City Hall. Phase 2 goes from there to Liberty Trail. Those phases are complete. Phase III goes over Trail Creek and through Friendship Botanic Gardens.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
After going through the downtown area, the trail heads along Michigan Boulevard to the Peanut Bridge at Winding Creek Cove Park.
MICHIGAN CITY — After 20 years of work, the Singing Sands trail is getting ever closer to completion thanks to an agreement between Michigan City and La Porte County.
At the Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday, council members adopted a resolution introduced by Bryant Dabney that will authorize cooperation between Michigan City and the La Porte County Board of Commissioners to repair Liberty Trail Bridge in conjunction with Phase III of the Singing Sands Trail.
