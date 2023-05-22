Christine Nichols, Michigan City paralegal, hugs her grandson, who was in attendance along with other family members as she received the Liberty Bell Award on Thursday for her years of service to the La Porte County legal system. Semi-retired, Nichols said she plans to keep working at the Circuit Court on a part-time basis and serve on the La Porte County Juvenile Court Advisory Board.
Christine Nichols, Michigan City paralegal, hugs her grandson, who was in attendance along with other family members as she received the Liberty Bell Award on Thursday for her years of service to the La Porte County legal system. Semi-retired, Nichols said she plans to keep working at the Circuit Court on a part-time basis and serve on the La Porte County Juvenile Court Advisory Board.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Nichols, left, was presented the award by La Porte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbra Stooksbury during the annual Law Day event. The award recognized her efforts in being a part of the circuit court, as well as her volunteerism and service on various boards.
Visitors and employees listen as La Porte County Superior Court 4 Judge William Boklund Jr. gives a presentation on the history of practicing law in Indiana as part of the celebration of Law Day, dedicated to understanding how law is essential to democracy.
La PORTE — For her lifelong commitment to the practice of law in La Porte County, Michigan City resident Christine Nichols has been presented the Liberty Bell Award.
At the La Porte County Courthouse in La Porte on Thursday, Nichols, nicknamed “Mama Circuit,” was presented with the award for her service to the La Porte County Court system, and different boards and committees for the county youth.
