La PORTE — For her lifelong commitment to the practice of law in La Porte County, Michigan City resident Christine Nichols has been presented the Liberty Bell Award.

At the La Porte County Courthouse in La Porte on Thursday, Nichols, nicknamed “Mama Circuit,” was presented with the award for her service to the La Porte County Court system, and different boards and committees for the county youth.

