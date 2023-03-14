MICHIGAN CITY — As part of the Michigan City Area Schools process of gathering information on how to make the schools better, Michigan City residents were invited to discuss what they would like to see at a town hall meeting on Monday.

MCAS hosted the meeting in the Michigan City High School cafeteria for members of the community and representatives from Education Elements to discuss the school systems strategic planning process and hear what community members want.

