Community members take part in an activity about what they want to see in the Michigan Area Schools during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. On a piece of paper, they placed sticky notes with ideas about what they would like to see more of, keep what they have, or see less of.
MCAS Board of School Trustees member Michael Gresham speaks about what his group discussed. He said helping students be better prepared for opportunities, even those that don’t exist yet, is something he’d like to see going forward.
Those in attendance are not just parents. Students and teachers, as well as alumni and school staff, also take part in the meeting to make their voices heard as MCAS works toward its new strategic plan.
MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins, right, speaks with Education Elements Design Principals Miriam Cohen, center, and Salimah Jasani during the meeting. Eason-Watkins said they were excited about the turnout, and she really wants this to be a community process so residents can be invested in the future. “It will only be successful if our community stands with us,” she said.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — As part of the Michigan City Area Schools process of gathering information on how to make the schools better, Michigan City residents were invited to discuss what they would like to see at a town hall meeting on Monday.
MCAS hosted the meeting in the Michigan City High School cafeteria for members of the community and representatives from Education Elements to discuss the school systems strategic planning process and hear what community members want.
