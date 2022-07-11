The Washington Park Zoo’s float was named Grand Champion of the 2022 Patriotic Parade in Michigan City, officials announced late Friday. City Special Events Director Terry Greetham was glad to see plenty of floats this year after the pandemic cut participation the last two years.
Drummers kept the beat for the New Prairie Marching Cougars along the parade route. The group was named the top band in the 2022 parade, and Greetham is hoping to have even more bands participating next year.
The youngsters from Lakeshore Performing Arts was able to keep up the energy by switching teams along the route. They were named the best dance/gymnastics team in the parade. Also taking honors were the Michigan City Soul Steppers as the top drill team.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
Reins of Life, which brought several horses to the parade, was named the top equestrian unit by parade officials.
Creepy characters possibly more suitable for Halloween walk along with the entry from Haunted Hills Hospital, named the best commercial float.
Grandma & Grandpa Built a Float was named the top non-profit float in the parade for its patriotic display which was the final unit in the parade.
