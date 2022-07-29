Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell, speaking at a Public Safety Meeting on Thursday night, called for implementation of the Flock Safety System in the hope of cutting crime by 25 percent in three years.
Minister Wes Scully, right, addresses Chief Campbell during a public meeting about community safety Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church, focused on ways the community and law enforcement can work together to reduce crime. At left is New Hope Pastor Jacarra Williams.
Campbell said while arrests and seizures of guns are up this year, “you cannot arrest away an issue.” He said you must “identify the root of the problems in society,” a “burden that falls on elected officials, law enforcement and the community.” In back, from left, are Pastor Williams, Mayor Duane Parry and MCPD chaplains Albert Isbell and Alan Harvey.
Photos by Jessica O’Brien
MICHIGAN CITY — Responding to an increase in guns and violence, the Michigan City Police Department hosted a community meeting Thursday to unveil a plan it believes will decrease crime in the city by 25 percent over the next three years.
“This is our community, and nobody can do it alone … our goal is to have an action plan,” said MCPD Chief Dion Campbell, presenting the plan he hopes will result in action taken by the city to curb gun violence.
