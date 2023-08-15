Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Strengthening Indiana Families opens newest family resource center in La Porte
- Michigan City removes benches to keep homeless from sleeping in public, sparking controversy
- Life after Louie’s is bittersweet but exciting
- Marquette Catholic welcomes two alumni to teaching staff for new school year
- La Porte Municipal AIrport to host annual Air Fair this weekend
- Mother pleads guilty to role in torture and death of her 4-year-old son in La Porte County
- No easy solutions to solving the homeless problem in Michigan City
- Leaving the past behind: Michigan City quarterback Bush eager to move on from last season's struggles
- Something to Prove: New Prairie linebacker/tight end Sorce among group aiming to step into larger roles
- La Porte ready to seek bids on next phases of Stone Lake Trail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.