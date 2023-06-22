LEFT: After collecting samples, attendees went inside the boat’s laboratory, where they could use scientific equipment to run the various tests. The event was sponsored as part of Coastal Awareness Month.
BELOW: Cross teaches attendees on the three types of lakes: oligotrophic, eutrophic and mesotrophic; which all have different kinds of organisms and activity living in them. The W.G. Jackson is one of two research boats operated by the Annis Water Resources Institute.
After checking out the samples, Haywick spoke about the invasive species in Lake Michigan, including zebra mussels and quagga mussels, and showed a map of where around Michigan City they have been found to be most populous.
Young future scientists work with a freshly taken Lake Michigan water sample and study it for turbidity, or clarity, aboard the research vessel W.G. Jackson on Wednesday off Michigan City.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Lead Instructor Jamie Cross, center, and a deck hand pull out a small sediment sample collected during the free cruise, hosted by the Michigan City Sanitary District.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Instructor Douglas Haywick, left, speaks to Michigan City residents, who got to collect samples from Lake Michigan and test them for acidity and microscopic organisms.
MICHIGAN CITY — At the expense of being a little seasick, some Michigan City residents got to see what it was like to take part in ecological research off the shore of Lake Michigan.
As part of Coastal Awareness Month, residents and visitors had a chance to become scientists, and learn about what a research vessel does and the important discoveries they make that impact wildlife on Lake Michigan and the people surrounding it.
