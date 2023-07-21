Josh Anderson, principal of Anderson + Bohlander, holds up a copy of the Vibrant Michigan City playbook, which was presented to the public at a community meeting Thursday at the H.O.P.E. Center. He explained several of the themes, which include breaking down economic barriers, fostering and developing youth, and providing safe and affordable housing.
Michigan City residents listen as Anderson explains the play book, the result of a half a year's worth of information gathering on what residents of the West Side, East Side and Midtown neighborhoods want to see as the city grows.
Josh Anderson, principal of Anderson + Bohlander, holds up a copy of the Vibrant Michigan City playbook, which was presented to the public at a community meeting Thursday at the H.O.P.E. Center. He explained several of the themes, which include breaking down economic barriers, fostering and developing youth, and providing safe and affordable housing.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Michigan City residents listen as Anderson explains the play book, the result of a half a year's worth of information gathering on what residents of the West Side, East Side and Midtown neighborhoods want to see as the city grows.
MICHIGAN CITY — After half a year of gathering data on what residents want to see as their community grows, Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City showed their findings and explained what they plan to do over the next three years.
At a community information session Thursday at the H.O.P.E. Community Center, representatives from EDCMC, Anderson + Bohlander, LISC and the Brookings Institute presented Michigan City residents the results of their information-gathering process to gauge what residents of the West Side, East Side and Midtown want as the city begins to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.