Cops and shoppers line up at the register with gifts and other items they purchased at Walmart. MCPD Assistant Chief Marty Corley said the event, now in its 10the year, helps the public appreciate officers, and makes the officers happy, as well.
A Michigan City Police officer looks over a potential buy with a shopper during the Shop With a Cop program on Monday at the Michigan City Walmart.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Cops and shoppers line up at the register with gifts and other items they purchased at Walmart. MCPD Assistant Chief Marty Corley said the event, now in its 10the year, helps the public appreciate officers, and makes the officers happy, as well.
MCPD Chief Steven Forker, left, and WIMS General Manager Ric Federighi, who emceed the event, send announcements to shoppers before the event begins.
One of the shoppers gets their photo taken with Santa Claus before searching for gifts.
There were a lot of smiles as more than 70 shoppers from the Share Foundation of Rolling Prairie, The Social & Learning Institute and Michigan City Area Schools lined up at Walmart
Students from MCAS, led by Chief Forker, get ready to go shopping. NIPSCO was this year’s key sponsor, donating $5,000 to allow those who showed up to buy whatever they wanted.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police officers spent Monday morning shopping with city residents to bring the spirit of Christmas to as many as possible and reach out to the community.
Celebrating the 10th year of the Shop with a Cop program, Chief Steven Forker and several officers of the Michigan City Police Department partnered with Walmart to take groups from the Share Foundation of Rolling Prairie, The Social & Learning Institute and Michigan City Area Schools shopping. Ric Federighi of WIMS served as emcee for the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.