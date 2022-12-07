MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City police officers spent Monday morning shopping with city residents to bring the spirit of Christmas to as many as possible and reach out to the community.

Celebrating the 10th year of the Shop with a Cop program, Chief Steven Forker and several officers of the Michigan City Police Department partnered with Walmart to take groups from the Share Foundation of Rolling Prairie, The Social & Learning Institute and Michigan City Area Schools shopping. Ric Federighi of WIMS served as emcee for the morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.