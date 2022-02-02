MICHIGAN CITY – With the Super Bowl just days away, people across the country are planning festive parties and posting elaborate charcuterie board ideas and other festive meals and snacks on social media.
With so much focus on food as the weekend approaches, The Salvation Army of Michigan City hopes people will remember that hunger is still a major problem, both nationally and locally.
“Watching football in the beginning of February is an American tradition, and it has become a favorite pastime to watch the ‘Big Game’ every year,” Major Dale Simmons said. “This year, we thought it would good time to remind our community that it takes a village to tackle hunger – but we can do it together as a team.”
To restock its food pantry shelves in an effort to feed Michigan City families, The Salvation Army will host a drive-thru food drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
So, as local residents shop for groceries or search their pantries in preparation for Sunday, Simmons hopes they will gather some items to donate for people who could use the help.
And when they drop them off at The Salvation Army at 1201 Franklin St. – at the back door along the alley between Franklin and Washington streets – donors can submit their votes for which team they think will win the Super Bowl on Sunday.
“At the end of the food drive, we will see which team raised the most donations, and see if our prediction is true,” Simmons said. “This should be fun.”
The Salvation Army of Michigan City provided nearly 600 local families with Christmas assistance last month; and continues to serve around 500 families on a monthly basis.
Simmons said he’s seen in increase in need at the local level since the start of the pandemic, and that the number of families requesting assistance has remained high throughout it.
“During these challenging times, we need to come up with creative ways to continue meeting the need,” he said. “And a drive-thru food drive allows us to collect necessary items while protecting the health of our donors, clients and volunteers.”
Suggested items for donation include canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti sauce, cereal, jelly, canned meats, paper products, dish detergent, hygiene products and diapers.
Businesses interested in contributing to the effort to restock the food pantry may contact Jenilee Haynes Peterson, development director at The Salvation Army, at 219-874-6885.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry operates Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Those in need of food assistance may call 219-874-6885 to schedule a pick-up time.
More information about Salvation Army programs and services is available at www.samichigancity.org or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.