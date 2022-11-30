Marty Corley, president of the Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees, presents a plaque and flower Tuesday night to Theresa Edwards, who was honored for her nine-plus years of service to the board, to which she will not be seeking re-election.
The School Board also honored Jeanoma Babcock, long-time volunteer librarian at Coolspring Elementary, who recently received a Golden Hoosier Award. From left are Corley, Babcock and Gwen Hudson, MCAS media specialist, who nominated her for the award.
Photos provided / MCAS
