Law enforcement representatives stand with a bus driver from Michigan City Area Schools as the organizations announce they will work together to reduce stop-arm violations in the district. From left are Capt. Jeff Loniewski and Cpl. Brian Wright of the Michigan City Police Department; bus driver Barb Stroup; and Sgt. Andrew Hahn and Capt. Andy Hynek of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Close-up image shows a camera installed on the side of a Michigan City Area Schools bus to capture vehicle information of motorists who disregard extended school bus stop arms.
Photo provided / MCAS
Law enforcement representatives stand with a bus driver from Michigan City Area Schools as the organizations announce they will work together to reduce stop-arm violations in the district. From left are Capt. Jeff Loniewski and Cpl. Brian Wright of the Michigan City Police Department; bus driver Barb Stroup; and Sgt. Andrew Hahn and Capt. Andy Hynek of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools, the Michigan City Police Department and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for motorists: If you disregard an extended school bus stop arm, you will be held accountable.
As of Monday, MCAS school bus drivers are noting the date, time and location every time a motorist passes a school bus with its flashing lights on and stop arm extended. The violations will be reported to law enforcement, which will then issue citations or warnings, based on video evidence provided by cameras installed on the side of the buses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.