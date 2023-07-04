An SUV pulled out into the path of an antique fire truck owned by the ORAK Shrine-Michian City on Saturday at U.S. 20 and State Road 520 in The Pines, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. One person in the SUV died and four others were injured.
Photo provided / Pines Fire Dept.
Both vehicles involved in the crash caught fire after the collision, according to the Pines Fire Department. Police said the fire truck had the right of way as it was westbound on U.S. 20.
Photo provided / Pines Fire Dept.
Just over an hour before the crash, the Shriners vintage fire engine took part in the Michigan City Patriotic Parade. The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not injured in the crash.
“Unfortunately, the fire truck was involved in an accident ... As it was returning from the parade, a Toyota Highlander pulled out in front of it and was struck,” the Shriners said in a statement.
