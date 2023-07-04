THE PINES — Just an hour after taking part in the Michigan City Patriotic Parade on Saturday, the Orak Shrine-Michigan City’s antique fire truck was involved in a crash on U.S. 20 which left one person dead and four others injured.

“Unfortunately, the fire truck was involved in an accident ... As it was returning from the parade, a Toyota Highlander pulled out in front of it and was struck,” the Shriners said in a statement.

