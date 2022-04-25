Chris Oliver, owner of Infinite Painting & Design in Michigan City, has made it to the semifinals of the national DIY Hero contest, sponsored by Make Magazine. Friends and supporters have until Thursday to cast or buy votes to help him win.
Area residents might be familiar with Oliver’s work on signs for FLUID Coffee Bar, Galveston Steak House, All Seasons Heating & Air Conditioning, MC Nutrition, and Downtown Dapper in La Porte.
MICHIGAN CITY — Chris Oliver makes signs for a living, and he hopes to be making a lot more by winning a national contest to help his company grow and give back to the community, but he needs your help.
Oliver has advanced to the semifinals of the DIY Hero contest sponsored by Make Magazine, and he’s hoping city residents will help push him to the top by voting for the next several days.
