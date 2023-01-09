Save the Dunes presented the Dorothy Buell Youth Environmental Award to a group of Michigan City students during its annual membership meeting on Dec. 7. From left are Nancy Moldenhauer, president of the Save the Dunes Board of Directors; MCHS freshman Angie Reynolds; Barker Middle School Environmental Teacher Daisy Lee; and MCHS freshman Keith Jackson. Reynolds is a former Krueger Middle School student, while Jackson attended Barker Middle School.
Mollenhauer chats with Save the Dunes Advocacy Program Coordinator Harshini Ratnayaka, center, and Community Engagement Program Coordinator Dylan Hollingsworth, right, prior to the annual membership meeting.
Photos provided / Save the Dunes
The organization’s Paul H. Douglas Memorial Award was presented to Paul Labovitz, Indiana Dunes National Park superintendent, by Natalie Johnson, former Save the Dunes executive director.
Photo provided / Save the Dunes
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Save the Dunes members and supporters await the start of the annual meeting at Barker House. Along with the awards, the organization celebrated accomplishments from the last two years.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Save the Dunes organization has honored a group of Michigan City students and the superintendent of Indiana Dunes National Park for their actions protecting the environment and Indiana Dunes.
At the environmental organization’s annual Membership Meeting in December, students from Barker and Krueger middle schools were presented the organization’s Dorothy Buell Youth Award for a collaborative effort to reduce Michigan City’s impact on climate change in Spring 2021.
