Rogers High School graduate Kiahna Davis, owner and CEO of MYB Accounting, Tax, and Consulting in Indianapolis, tells Early College students at Michigan City High School that college opened doors for her, and can do the same for them.
MICHIGAN CITY – Students in a dual credit program at Michigan City High School got some words of advice on Thursday from a former student about the value of the college credits they are already racking up.
Kiahna Davis, owner and CEO of MYB Accounting, Tax, and Consulting, spoke with students in the Early College program at MCHS on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.