Participants in Michigan City’s 2022 Memorial Day Parade walk to honor the memory of those who died in service to the Armed Forces. The parade will return, along with a slate of memorial services, on Monday.
Participants in Michigan City’s 2022 Memorial Day Parade walk to honor the memory of those who died in service to the Armed Forces. The parade will return, along with a slate of memorial services, on Monday.
File photo
The GoldStars Tribute Wall, a traveling memorial to service members killed in the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, will be coming to Ames Field for the Memorial Day weekend.
Photo provided / Tribute to America’s Fallen Foundation
MICHIGAN CITY — Memorial Day is set aside each year to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died while serving their country, and Michigan City and its service organizations will be hosting a series of events to keep their memories alive.
The Memorial Day Weekend will include memorial services at monuments and cemeteries across the city, as well as the annual Memorial Day Parade and a visit from the traveling GoldStars Tribute Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.