Two youngsters check to see what kind of supplies they received after getting their backpacks on Sunday during the 219 Riderz Michigan City Chapter’s Sunday Fundae event at the new club headquarters at 1804 E. U.S. 20
A rider watches over several kids drawing and coloring while waiting for treats. Kids got to enjoy pizza, an ice cream sundae they made themselves, and got a backpack full of supplies to get them ready to go back to school.
A future Rider enjoys a sundae while sporting his new backpack. The event, according to Chapter President Alijah Hunter, was to help prepare kids to go to school, and also to get away from the negative stigma that motorcycle clubs tend to have.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Photo by Donavan Barrier
This young lady found the sundaes to be finger-licking good. Various toppings were set out on tables for kids to choose from. Pizza from Domino's was also there for kids to munch on.
Photo provided / 219 Riderz
MICHIGAN CITY — Sometimes being a part of a club that has a niche interest can give people the wrong impression. Those who are a part of a motorcycle club often have to deal with the stereotype of being “criminal,” even if they don’t partake in activities like that, according to Elijah Hunter, president of the 219 Riderz Michigan City Chapter.
And he said his chapter is helping to break that stereotype by giving back to the community and providing for the children.
