For its annual Spring Clean-Up, the Michigan City Refuse Department divides the city into three zones. Pickup dates will be Zone 1: March 21-25, April 11-15; Zone 2: March 25-April 1, April 18-22; and Zone 3: April 4-8, April 25–29.
MICHIGAN CITY — It’s almost time for Michigan City residents to start their annual spring cleaning.
The Michigan City Refuse Department has announced it will conduct the Annual Spring Clean-Up beginning March 21, and requests all residents separate debris that’s to be discarded into the three categories:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.