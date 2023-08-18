MICHIGAN CITY — Education is an important aspect of life, especially for those just learning about the world. The newest program under the Michigan City Area Schools banner is getting children ready to start their formal education without parents needing to break the bank.

At the site of the former Brown Mackie College building on U.S. 20, education still has a presence. However, there’s a new clientele walking the hallways. The Little Wolves Early Learning Center, dedicated to helping 4-year-olds get ready for kindergarten, opened its doors on Aug. 9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.