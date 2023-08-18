Instructor Linda Bowen interacts with a student during play time at the Michigan City Area Schools’ new Little Wolves Early Learning Center. She said although the center has been open for only two weeks, it’s been a very exciting time.
A group of students watch a video on what a firefighter does. Cathy Bildhauser, MCAS director of curriculum, said the program is designed so students and teachers can have flexibility in how they learn concepts like math, geography and reading in order to make learning fun and make students feel their voices are important.
A Michigan City High School student sits with a youngster to help her learn about numbers. A new program at the high school allows students to earn credits toward a CDA, which they can receive upon graduation, making them eligible to be hired by preschools and other childcare centers.
Along with preparing 4-year-olds for some of the lessons they will be learning in kindergarten, the Little Wolves program is also designed to give them an opportunity for socialization with their peers.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Education is an important aspect of life, especially for those just learning about the world. The newest program under the Michigan City Area Schools banner is getting children ready to start their formal education without parents needing to break the bank.
At the site of the former Brown Mackie College building on U.S. 20, education still has a presence. However, there’s a new clientele walking the hallways. The Little Wolves Early Learning Center, dedicated to helping 4-year-olds get ready for kindergarten, opened its doors on Aug. 9.
