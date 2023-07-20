MICHIGAN CITY — A group of Michigan City kids who love cheerleading don’t have to cheer solely in school. Thanks to the local branch of a national program, they keep their athletic skills sharp year-round, and will soon be showing them to the rest of America.

Champion Force, a nationally recognized cheerleading organization with a team based in Michigan City, teaches kids aged 4-18, both boys and girls, how to build confidence and strength, as well as teamwork and performance skills, through cheerleading, according to Gabrielle Najacht, head coach for both the Michigan City and Chesterton teams.

