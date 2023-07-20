Champion Force members practice this week in preparation for the national competition this weekend. The program, for girls and boys ages 4-18, teaches confidence, strength, teamwork and performance skills, according to coach Gabrielle Najacht.
A group of young cheerleaders from Michigan City’s Champion Force team will be heading to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to compete in the national championships.
Najacht said she felt many people believe cheerleading is not a sport, but the way the participants go about practicing and working routines, and working together as a team, make it very much one.
MICHIGAN CITY — A group of Michigan City kids who love cheerleading don’t have to cheer solely in school. Thanks to the local branch of a national program, they keep their athletic skills sharp year-round, and will soon be showing them to the rest of America.
Champion Force, a nationally recognized cheerleading organization with a team based in Michigan City, teaches kids aged 4-18, both boys and girls, how to build confidence and strength, as well as teamwork and performance skills, through cheerleading, according to Gabrielle Najacht, head coach for both the Michigan City and Chesterton teams.
