MICHIGAN CITY — If there’s one time of year you can iron out your old lederhosen, wash your favorite beer stein, play a polka on a 12-foot alphorn and spell October with a K, it’s this weekend.
Michigan City is bringing back its annual Oktoberfest celebration Friday through Monday in Washington Park.
New this year will be something completely different, yet perfectly apt for an event celebrating Germanic culture: two traditional German brass bands anchoring the music and entertainment lineup Saturday and Sunday with authentic German music, traditions and attire.
First up will be The German Band, Inc., which will take the NIPSCO Tent stage Saturday at noon for a two-hour show. Based in Northwest Indiana, it has preformed for 45-years, but will make its first appearance in Michigan City.
“We play traditional town band music. We are a traditional band that you would find playing on the streets in downtown Munich or any other city in Germany,” said Robert Sturgeon, who heads the group.
“It’s a brass band, a Blaskapelle, and we play traditional music older Germans would recognize, and we try to throw in newer music that the younger crowd likes, so it would be music from an Oktoberfest now playing in Germany.”
The group consists of 15 to 20 musicians, performing with such instruments as sousaphones, trombones, tenor horns, trumpets, flugelhorns, piccolos, flutes, clarinets, helicons, bass and regular drums, and sometimes 12-foot alphorns, made popular in Ricola cough drop commercials.
The men wear lederhosen, and women wear dirndl – traditional German garbs.
According to Sturgeon, the band was started almost half a century ago by a man named Nic Holzmer, who held practices out of Kellen’s Florist on Main Street in Hobart. The business had a walk-in cooler where beer could be kept at optimum temperature.
Sturgeon was invited to rehearse with them after meeting Holzmer in a community band.
“It was interesting because rather than being in a large band like a community band, you’re not lost in a crowd,” Sturgeon said about his first time performing with them. “Everyone in the band is playing their part so they stand out. So if you make a mistake everyone can here it, so you’re more apt to play well.”
He was then invited to join and about 15 years ago was asked to take over. One of the first changes he made was opening the band up to women, previously excluded because traditional town bands were all men.
This allowed access to more musical talents, and attracted younger generations.
Sturgeon said he loves the sound of traditional German bands, and has traveled with his wife, Kris (also a member of the band), to Germany many times to experience what brass bands are currently doing.
He said his band performs a number of songs with audience interaction. They’ve also incorporated some eye-catching instruments, such as the alphorns. At one point they’ll play a solo on an anvil to a tune called “The Amboss Polka.”
And they’ll play “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. “They play the heck out of it in Germany,” he said. “You can’t go to any any festival without hearing that song.”
Sturgeon said his band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all money raised goes to charity. They’re also looking for new members. Anyone interested can speak with him or his wife at the show.
Next up will be a Chicagoland German band boasting 77 years of performances in the Midwest.
The Ed Wagner Brass Band, who will also be visiting Michigan City for the first time, will take the NIPSCO Tent stage Sunday at noon for a two-hour set.
Band member Matt Wagner, who plays baritone, described their traditional German Blaskapelle songs as the type of brass band music you’d hear in small villages across Europe.
On top of that they play Austrian and Czech songs as well.
“It’s along the lines of traditional Oktoberfest music, so we play German, Austrian and Czechoslovakian polkas, waltzes and marches. ... what you’d think about when you hear traditional Oktoberfest and oompah music. The sound is unique as far as the instrumentation goes,” said Wagner, grandson of the band’s founder.
The band consists of 10 members – two trumpeters, two baritone players, three clarinetists, a tubist, a drummer and a vocalist, who sings in English, German and Czech.
Wagner said most performers are second- and third-generation of the original members, making it largely a family affair.
Wagner said he grew up with the band. He technically joined in fourth grade, but prior to that, accompanied them on a plastic instrument (often with his brother) on stage. Although it would make noise, the instrument’s sound would be drowned out by the other musicians, he said.
“I remember being a young kid and all I wanted to do was play a real instrument and when I got to fourth grade I was so excited to get a baritone ... And since then there’s been no looking back. Just playing the music you love with family.”
The band was founded in 1945 by his grandfather, who went by the nickname Bro. He played accordion and started performing at various German and Austrian clubs. Other musicians joined, and eventually they started playing at festivals and other events as a brass band. Bro’s son – and Wagner’s father – Ed, eventually took over and the band was renamed after him.
“We have just over 600 different polkas and waltzes and marches and different pieces of music,” Wagner said. “So we half joke around that we could play the entire Oktoberfest season without playing the same song twice. But we do. We play all the favorites that people expect.”
He said they’ll have a dance floor for waltzing and polkas, and try some unique Oktoberfest traditions.
“We will be doing an Ein Prosit. It’s almost like a toast right before we take a little break. The whole band will stand up and raise their glasses to the audience and have them raise their glasses to us.”
They’ll also be doing what Wagner called a “snake dance.” It’s where a couple of band members walk through the audience while playing their instruments. Listeners start following behind them, and they wind their way through the crowd like a giant snake.
He noted that with their vast library, they’ll also be playing regional variations of songs.
“There are a lot of songs we have that have a German and Czech title, and different words ... Each country claims it as its own song, but it’s the same song. “
But the differences go beyond just words.
“We try to stay true to the different styles of the different types of European music. German style is different than Czech, so we try to adjust our style to match what they play there,” he said.
“It’s subtle. You hold this note out a little bit longer for the Czech style. ... Minute little differences that you may not be able to pick up on, that puts a little different emphasis on one spot versus another.”
Asked why he likes performing with the band, Wagner said it has to do with sharing German traditions.
“I love being with the group, and playing and having that atmosphere of the fest and just sharing that culture and keeping that alive.”
