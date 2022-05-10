MICHIGAN CITY – The city has received nearly 30 letters of support from local businesses and organizations throughout the region in recent weeks for the mixed-use train station planned for the city’s downtown district.
City Planner Skyler York told the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission last month that the letters expressing “overwhelming support” would be submitted along with the city’s application for state tax credits on the project.
