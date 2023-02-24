Michigan City Parks Asst. Supt. Shannon Eason, right, speaks to Common Council members Angie Nelson-Deuitch and Tracy Tillman about the revamping of Water Tower Park. The plan is to make it more accessible and accommodating for kids of all abilities to play.
JPR landscape architect Joseph Howe, left, and Vice President Andrew Cunningham, center, speak to residents about what they would like to see in the revamped park. The South Bend-based engineering company conducted a public hearing Thursday night at the MCFD Administration Building.
A conceptual picture of the new playground area shows a merry-go-round for those in wheelchairs, a metal slide to decrease static interference for those with cochlear implants and a decompression area for those suffering sensory overload.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
As part of the plan, Water Tower Park's basketball court will be completely renovated, include new mesh baskets and an asphalt pavement with acrylic top, and moved to allow better visibility.
The current equipment at Water Tower Park will not just be thrown away. Eason said it will be updated to meet ADA standards as a way to save money.
MICHIGAN CITY — To ensure that those of all abilities have a chance to play, Michigan City residents spoke out about enhancements to Water Tower Park to ensure safety and accessibility.
Residents and city officials spoke with members of South Bend engineering company JPR at a public input meeting Thursday night on developing Water Tower Park, located at 301 Broadway St. in Michigan City, to better accommodate those with disabilities.
