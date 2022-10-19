MICHIGAN CITY — Monday Musicale is inviting the public to an open meeting, where the topic will be teens and first love.
Members and friends will gather at First United Methodist Church at 121 E. 7th Street in Michigan City beginning at 7 p.m.
Continuing the year’s theme of Circle of Life, Sue Cassler will host a program highlighting the “Teen Years and First Love.”
Appointments Joyce Craig (piano), Carol Garrett (organ) and vocalists Ange Benz and Deb Campanella will perform works from a variety of musical styles. And Michelle Alexander will introduce two of her young vocal students, Iyanna Estes and Natt Kilbourne.
Musical selections will include Mozart’s “Rondo Alla Turca (Turkish March),” “Prelude and Fugue in F major” by Bach, and Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.”
Also, “Stranger in Paradise” from the Broadway musical “Kismet,” movie theme “Where the Boys Are,” English folk tune “Lavender’s Blue” and Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” with additional lyrics by Ange Benz. Accompanists will be Alexander, Dennis Britton and Stephanie Sobecki.
A social hour follows the program, with light refreshments served in the gathering room.
While there is no charge to attend, free-will offerings to the club’s youth scholarship fund are welcome.
Monday Musicale is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs. The group is accepting new members, both active (by audition) and associate (non-performing). Contact Benz at 219-874-3754 or Cassler at 219-362-1421 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.