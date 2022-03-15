The proposed development for the “You Are Beautiful” site on Michigan Boulevard will include a boutique hotel, seven stories of multi-family living, a parking structure and space for restaurants, cafés and works of art.
Photos provided / EDCMC
The site is directly west of City Hall, and was the former location of the Michigan City Police Department and News-Dispatch buildings.
MICHIGAN CITY — An estimated $150 million “You Are Beautiful” mixed-use multi-family development project will change the face of Michigan City’s north side, with a goal of adding new life – and art – to the area near City Hall.
The location, current home to Matthew Hoffman’s “You Are Beautiful” movable art installation, once housed the Michigan City Police Department and former News-Dispatch buildings before they were torn down in 2017.
