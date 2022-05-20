La PORTE — The women of La Porte First United Methodist Church are adding new events to the eighth annual UMW Fall Arts & Crafts Show, and are hoping more local artists and crafters will take part.
The show will be held Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Last year, about 100 artisans participated, and this year, sponsors expanded the capacity to accommodate 125-130 participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.