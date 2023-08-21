Visitors stroll through the grounds of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts on Sunday, where more than 70 artists displayed their works for the 41st annual Lubeznik Arts Festival. Artists from across the Midwest and the U.S. came to display and sell their art, which spanned a vast assortment of media.
Kids who came to the two-day festival had plenty of other things to do than peruse the art. Some, like this child, got their faces painted, while others built pinwheels or showed off their own drawing skills.
A young festival-goer gets a henna tattoo on her leg. Eric Spruth, the artist, and his family have been a part of the festival for 11 years. All of the proceeds they garner go to the LCA Dolly Fund for Young Artists, which helps young people learn about art and how to make it.
Richard Barnhart of Paw Paw, Michigan, explains to a potential customer the advantages of a bent canoe paddle. At his booth, paddles for kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards were up for sale in different kinds of wood and styles.
Artist Sunday Mahaja of Goshen sits next to his booth, which featured sculptures made primarily of different kinds of metals. He said he wants to tell stories from both his childhood in Nigeria and of his home in Indiana, incorporating Potawatomi symbols into his statues.
Lauren Harnew stands next to the items for sale in her booth. A graphic designer by trade, Harnew’s art is fiber art using merino wool, a type of wool from the merino sheep. She said her art is primarily influenced by nature.
Members of the Lubeznik Teen Arts Council speak with an interested visitor to the festival. The council is a group of young people who teach – and are taught – different types of art mediums such as drawing, photography and tie-dyeing.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Close on half a century of exposing Michigan City residents and visitors to artists from around the nation, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts hosted its 41st annual Arts Festival this past weekend.
During the event, city residents and visitors could see the works of artists from across the region and country, spanning an assortment of media including sculpture, painting, photography, pottery and more.
