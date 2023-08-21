MICHIGAN CITY — Close on half a century of exposing Michigan City residents and visitors to artists from around the nation, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts hosted its 41st annual Arts Festival this past weekend.

During the event, city residents and visitors could see the works of artists from across the region and country, spanning an assortment of media including sculpture, painting, photography, pottery and more.

