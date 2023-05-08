A representative from Colonial Life insurance company speaks with a potential employee as the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City hosted its seventh annual Job Fair on May 4 at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa.
Companies from across La Porte County and Southwest Michigan provided information to job-seekers about available positions, and even conducted on-the-spot interviews. EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said there are some 3,000 job openings in the city, and the event was to help fill them.
An interested visitor speaks to representatives of Blue Chip Casino. Other companies hosting booths ranged from transportation, manufacturing, retail, the Michigan City and La Porte school districts and many more.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Photo by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — With more jobs available than people applying, Michigan City area residents got a chance to find work at an event hosted by the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City last week.
On Thursday at the Stardust Center at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, EDCMC hosted its seventh annual Job Fair to let county residents learn about different local and regional businesses looking to bring them on as employees.
