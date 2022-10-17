La PORTE — Over the last several months, a site on Home Street in La Porte has been transformed from an empty lot to a new home – and it will soon help build a new life for its owner.
Ashley Wolff and her son, Landon, along with La Porte County Habitat for Humanity, celebrated her new home with a dedication ceremony on Sunday.
“We’re here to celebrate the completion of Ashley and Landon’s new home and to welcome her to the neighborhood,” said Sophia Coleman, executive director of Habitat.
“Habitat homes truly are a group effort starting with the donation of land from the city of La Porte and to the thousands of hours contributed by our community. We all worked together to turn this empty lot into an opportunity for Ashley to build a new life,” she said.
Wolff said she could not be more thankful.
“I just want to say I’m very blessed and I appreciate everything everyone has done. This has become more than I could really imagine or ask for. I’m just very grateful.”
Habitat broke ground on its 2022 build at 507 Home St. on May 1, and the home is almost complete.
“We’re making progress,” said Habitat Board President Jeff Hilb. “I would consider the interior 98 percent done.”
Hilb explained that inside, other than some of the appliances they are waiting on, the work is cosmetic. Outside of the house, flatwork such as sidewalks and the driveway need to be completed.
“The biggest part left we’ve got is the outside. So once the flatwork is in, then that pile of dirt will get spread out and cleaned up, seeded, strawed and the family will be ready to move in,” he said.
Hilb praised the help of the La Porte High School building trades program, whose students helped hang closet doors, install interior doors and trim work.
“We had a lot of support from the high school,” he said.
“They helped us in the bathroom bring in the vanity and the countertop, and get that all hooked up. They helped us outside on the landscaping. The high school kids were a huge help.”
LPHS senior Logan Mann, who attended the ceremony, said he learned better skills and techniques from working on the project.
“It was pretty fun, getting to work with all your friends. Some of the things, like the floor, I had already done before. It kind of just refreshed my mind – I’d say just enhanced my skill. Some of the stuff like the base and the trim – I had never done that before, so I learned how to do that,” he said.
Under Habitat’s model, the homeowner is required to do 250 hours of “sweat equity” – putting time into the building of the home, which helps keep costs down.
Habitat provides the financing – a 0 percent interest mortgage spread over 20-30 years. Average repayments are about $500 to $550 a month.
“It turned out better than I thought it would,” Wolff said. “I know how it’s been built. I got to see everything change.”
Her family also pitched in.
“I’m really glad they were here with me – that helped a lot. I can always look back and remember my dad and I working together,” Wolff said.
Behind the house is a shed that was a family project Wolff’s father and stepbrother worked on.
“That was kind of their project. They built it from the ground up. The high school kids helped on certain things, too,” Hilb said.
Habitat is also moving forward with another project to bring additional housing to La Porte.
In February, the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety approved a development agreement with Habitat for a site at McCollum and Woodward streets.
“We’re getting the financing in place and we had the huge grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte,” Coleman said of the HFL’s $150,000 grant.
Coleman said they will start aspects of that project this year – the first part will involve community meetings for prospective families.
“The first thing will be finding homeowners,” Coleman said. “Then people can start the application process. Then we can start building.”
Information on how to volunteer for Habitat can be found at www.laportehabitat.org.
