MICHIGAN CITY — A 40-year-old Michigan City man was killed Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle, which slid over 150 feet before striking a utility pole on the west side near the Indiana State Prison.
At about 10 p.m. on July 26, the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center alerted Michigan City Police, along with the Michigan City Fire Department and La Porte County EMS, about a motorcycle crash in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Hitchcock Street.
