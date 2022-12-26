BURNS HARBOR — A Chesterton woman is facing four charges — three for driving while intoxicated — after fleeing the scene of a crash in "blizzard-like" conditions Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.
At around 6 p.m. Dec. 23, troopers maintaining a road closure for a tanker rollover on westbound I-94 by the Burns Harbor exit, witnessed another crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes, ISP said.
