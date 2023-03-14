Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Fire Captain Joe James sits on his ATV and monitors a portion of a fire he just ignited on the south side of Ogden Dunes, near the train station parking lot north of U.S. 12 in November. The National Park Service will be conducting prescribed burns on another 900 acres of the National Park this spring.
Photo provided / Indiana Dunes National Park
Areas of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore marked in red will be burned by the National Park Service in Porter and Lake counties this spring.
