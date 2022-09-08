The annual UMW Arts & Crafts Show, held at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, will feature more than 100 artists and crafters. This year visitors will also be able to enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a children's activity tent and free face painting.
The women of La Porte First United Methodist Church will hold their eighth annual Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 S.R. 2, on Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Photos provided
