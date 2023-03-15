A member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s new Brighton Street Club in La Porte enjoys an activity on the first night of programming this week. The organization is now signing up students for its newest site.
Photo provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
A member of the Brighton Street Club works on a coloring project this week. Along with arts and crafts, members of the new get afterschool snacks, games, academic support, physical activities and more, all for no charge.
A Club member displays his 3D sculpture at one of the LPCBGC sites. Arts & Crafts are a regular part of programming at all locations in the county, including Michigan City, Kingsford Heights, Westville and now three in La Porte.
Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s Kingsford Heights Club welcome a visit from the La Porte County Public Library’s Mobile STEAM Classroom.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
A Club member shows off her “Member of the Month” award. Programming at all Clubs is free to attendees to ensure no one is excluded.
Club members enjoy a game of Uno at one of the LPCBGC sites. Registration is available at at bgclpc.org/registration/ and for more information call 219-873-2298.
La PORTE — La Porte County’s newest Boys & Girl Club officially opened its doors to elementary students in La Porte this week, and is still accepting online registrations for members.
The club at the Brighton Street Green Space in La Porte was full of activity on evening one, with members enjoying afterschool snacks, participating in learning activities and playing “Red Light, Green Light.”
