La PORTE — La Porte County’s newest Boys & Girl Club officially opened its doors to elementary students in La Porte this week, and is still accepting online registrations for members.

The club at the Brighton Street Green Space in La Porte was full of activity on evening one, with members enjoying afterschool snacks, participating in learning activities and playing “Red Light, Green Light.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.