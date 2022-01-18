GRANGER — A New Carlisle food pantry will be among the recipients when food supplies to support over 6,400 families are given out to 13 food pantries and three homeless shelters.
Food will donated across Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee and New Carlisle; as well as Niles, Buchanan, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg, Michigan, to meet the need that exists this time of year, according to a statement from Granger Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.