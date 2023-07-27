MICHIGAN CITY — With new attractions in Michigan City expected to bring in more visitors, they’re going to need a way to get around. A local company wants to fill that need in a way that’s both progressive and environmentally friendly.

Joy Ride is a new transportation service, founded by Rose Tejeda, which will use electric powered, covered tricycles instead of gas-powered vehicles. It will officially be in service next week.

