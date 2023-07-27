Joy Ride, a new transportation service for the north side of Michigan City, which will use electric powered, covered tricycles instead of gas-powered vehicles. It will officially go into service next week.
Founder Rose Tejada, right, said the service area, at least to start, will include Washington Park to the north, 11th Street Station to the south, Blue Chip Casino to the east and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets to the west.
Photo provided / Joy Ride
The trikes can be both booked by text or phone, or just flagged down on the street. Custom rides can be inquired upon through her website, and advertising space will be available for local businesses.
Photos provided / Joy Ride
Founder Rose Tejada, right, said the service area, at least to start, will include Washington Park to the north, 11th Street Station to the south, Blue Chip Casino to the east and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets to the west.
MICHIGAN CITY — With new attractions in Michigan City expected to bring in more visitors, they’re going to need a way to get around. A local company wants to fill that need in a way that’s both progressive and environmentally friendly.
Joy Ride is a new transportation service, founded by Rose Tejeda, which will use electric powered, covered tricycles instead of gas-powered vehicles. It will officially be in service next week.
