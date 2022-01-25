MICHIGAN CITY – With prices on the rise over the past two years for construction materials and labor, bids for the Large Cat House Exhibit Expansion at Washington Park Zoo have come in more than double what the city had budgeted.

Shannon Eason, assistant superintendent of the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department, said the city plans to expand the enclosures that house the lions and tigers at the zoo by 3,000 square feet, and to replace the steel mesh barriers with glass viewing panels.

