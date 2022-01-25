A puma gets a taste of the falling snow at the zoo. Bids for the new cat exhibit space came in much higher than anticipated, but park and city officials have raised more funds and are working with bidders to try to lower the final price estimate.
The Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit expansion will increase the cats’ living spaces by about 3,000 square feet, and add 27 glass windows to the front of the enclosure for a safer, noise-reduced environment.
A Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo was not fazed by the recent snow. Michigan City Park officials are working to get all the funding in place for the new expanded exhibit for the big cats.
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
A puma gets a taste of the falling snow at the zoo. Bids for the new cat exhibit space came in much higher than anticipated, but park and city officials have raised more funds and are working with bidders to try to lower the final price estimate.
The Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit expansion will increase the cats’ living spaces by about 3,000 square feet, and add 27 glass windows to the front of the enclosure for a safer, noise-reduced environment.
Even the biggest cats got gifts for Christmas at the zoo, and sometime next year, officials will unveil an even bigger gift when their new enclosure is complete.
MICHIGAN CITY – With prices on the rise over the past two years for construction materials and labor, bids for the Large Cat House Exhibit Expansion at Washington Park Zoo have come in more than double what the city had budgeted.
Shannon Eason, assistant superintendent of the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department, said the city plans to expand the enclosures that house the lions and tigers at the zoo by 3,000 square feet, and to replace the steel mesh barriers with glass viewing panels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.