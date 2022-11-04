New J.A.G. program members recite the Career Association Creed, which includes belief in the importance of establishing career goals, taking responsibility for productive work and development of one’s full potential.
Michigan City High School students hold candles as they take the pledge while being sworn in to the Jobs for America's Graduates program last week.
Photos provided / MCAS
Ray Davis, J.A.G. specialist at MCHS, welcomes Garry Mitchell, vice president of social awareness, as one of 11 new officers installed into the program during the ceremony.
