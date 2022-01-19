Team members’ celebrate their efforts at NPHS. The school started the iniatives after losing a student to sudden cardiac arrest when senior Mark Mayfield collapsed during an intramural basketball game and later passed away in 2017. La Porte’s Jake West and John Glenn’s Zac Mago also died of sudden cardiac arrest.
To be recognized as a Golden Heart Team, 100 percent of supervising adults and 25 percent of participating students must have a current CPR certification, the group must participate in a session on sudden cardiac arrest signs and symptoms, know the location of campus AEDs and complete a mock cardiac emergency drill.
The New Prairie High School girls cross country team gathers for recognition as the school’s first Golden Heart Team for learning and promoting efforts to respond to sudden cardiac arrest emergencies.
Photo provided / NPHS
Photos provided / NPHS
NEW CARLISLE — To become the first Heart Safe School in Indiana, New Prairie High School had to place AED units inside and outside the building; familiarize rescue workers with the layout; develop a cardiac emergency response plan; and regularly train students and staff in CPR.
On top of that, they had to complete a mock cardiac emergency drill, which earned them a 95 percent score in May 2021 from Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and Project ADAM, the organization bestowing the designation
