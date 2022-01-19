NEW CARLISLE — To become the first Heart Safe School in Indiana, New Prairie High School had to place AED units inside and outside the building; familiarize rescue workers with the layout; develop a cardiac emergency response plan; and regularly train students and staff in CPR.

On top of that, they had to complete a mock cardiac emergency drill, which earned them a 95 percent score in May 2021 from Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and Project ADAM, the organization bestowing the designation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.