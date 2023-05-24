Students in the New Prairie HOSA-Future Health Professionals team show off their awards after competing in the HOSA State Competition in Indianapolis April 10-12. A total of 13 will now go on to compete in the international event June 21-25 in Dallas, Texas.
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie United Schools Corp. has announced that its HOSA-Future Health Professionals team had a successful state competition in April, and several of its students now qualify for the international event.
The HOSA State Competition took place in Indianapolis April 10-12. There were more than 1,300 competitors from across Indiana competing for a spot on Team Indiana and a chance to compete at Internationals, NPUSC said in a statement.
