Traffic moves through the recently-opened roundabout at U.S. 6 and State Road 2 in Westville. INDOT is now proposing another roundabout a few miles away at the south (east) junction of U.S. 6 and U.S. 421.
Photo by Jeff Mayes
The proposed roundabout at U.S. 6, U.S. 421 and CR-600S is designed to avoid crashes caused by vehicles going west on U.S. 6, but failing to stop or yield to U.S. 421 traffic.
WESTVILLE — With the completion of the first true roundabout on an Indiana state highway at U.S. and State Road 2 in Westville, officials are considering a second such project just a few miles away.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, about a proposed intersection improvement project for the east (south) junction of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 at CR-600S
