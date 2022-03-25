ROLLING PRAIRIE — No arrests have been made after a woman shot a man during what police are calling a “domestic dispute” Thursday afternoon in Rolling Prairie.
Just after 3:15 p.m. on March 24, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in a home in the 4700 East block of Michigan Street in Rolling Prairie, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
